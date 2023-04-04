Facts

17:00 04.04.2023

Some 1,373 objects of cultural infrastructure suffered due to Russian aggression in Ukraine – Culture Ministry

2 min read
Some 1,373 objects of cultural infrastructure suffered due to Russian aggression in Ukraine – Culture Ministry

In connection with the Russian armed aggression against Ukraine, 1,373 objects of cultural infrastructure have already suffered, almost a third of them have been destroyed, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy reports.

"The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy continues to record damage to cultural infrastructure in Ukraine as a result of Russian aggression. Thus, as of March 25, 2023, some 1,373 objects of cultural infrastructure suffered damage, excluding cultural heritage monuments. Of these, almost a third have been destroyed (514 objects)," the ministry's press service said.

It is noted that over the past month, the total number of affected cultural infrastructure facilities has increased by 51 units, the bulk of which falls on Kharkiv region (19).

According to the report, the cultural infrastructure received the greatest losses in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv and Luhansk regions.

In particular, club institutions, libraries, museums, theaters, philharmonic halls, art education institutions (art schools and colleges) and cultural heritage sites on the territory of 201 merged territorial communities were damaged and destroyed.

In total, the following were affected: club establishments – 653; libraries – 528; museums and galleries – 69; theaters and philharmonic halls – 22; and art education institutions – 101.

"The largest group of cultural infrastructure objects that have been damaged or destroyed are club establishments – 48% of the total number of cultural infrastructure institutions that have suffered losses," the report says.

Tags: #ukraine #culture

MORE ABOUT

12:57 04.04.2023
The Netherlands announces allocation of EUR 274 mln first aid package to Ukraine in 2023

The Netherlands announces allocation of EUR 274 mln first aid package to Ukraine in 2023

20:08 03.04.2023
Stoltenberg: At Ukraine-NATO commission, ministers to discuss further support for Ukraine, approve development of multi-year program for Kyiv

Stoltenberg: At Ukraine-NATO commission, ministers to discuss further support for Ukraine, approve development of multi-year program for Kyiv

16:21 03.04.2023
Ukraine, Romania to hold First Black Sea Security Conference on April 12-13 as part of Crimea Platform

Ukraine, Romania to hold First Black Sea Security Conference on April 12-13 as part of Crimea Platform

13:53 01.04.2023
$115 bln for Ukraine include $15 bln from IMF, $60 bln concessional loans, $20 bln grants, $20 bln relief from debt operations – fund

$115 bln for Ukraine include $15 bln from IMF, $60 bln concessional loans, $20 bln grants, $20 bln relief from debt operations – fund

12:47 01.04.2023
Downside scenario of IMF program for Ukraine assumes end of war in late 2025, rise in aid to $240 bln

Downside scenario of IMF program for Ukraine assumes end of war in late 2025, rise in aid to $240 bln

11:41 01.04.2023
IMF approves four-year EFF Arrangement for Ukraine for $15.6 bln as part of $115 bln overall support package - fund

IMF approves four-year EFF Arrangement for Ukraine for $15.6 bln as part of $115 bln overall support package - fund

19:15 31.03.2023
Zelenskyy, Sandu ready to strengthen cooperation in countering challenges from Russia

Zelenskyy, Sandu ready to strengthen cooperation in countering challenges from Russia

18:38 31.03.2023
Ukraine receives CAD 2.4 bln loan from Canada

Ukraine receives CAD 2.4 bln loan from Canada

17:28 31.03.2023
PMs of Slovakia, Slovenia, Croatia declare their support for Ukraine in Bucha

PMs of Slovakia, Slovenia, Croatia declare their support for Ukraine in Bucha

15:45 31.03.2023
Google doubles funding for Ukrainian IT startups to $10 mln in 2022

Google doubles funding for Ukrainian IT startups to $10 mln in 2022

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainians do so that Americans do not have to fight – Zelenskyy in his address to US National Association of Governors

Kuleba on results of meeting of Ukraine–NATO commission: My message - Vilnius 2023 is opportunity to correct mistakes of Bucharest 2008

Russians drop two aerial bombs on Pecheniuhy of Chernihiv region: house burning, no data on victims yet – Pivnich command

USA announces new $2.6 bln aid package to Ukraine, incl additional ammunition for Patriot and Himars

Around 260 houses flooded due to damaged spillway gate – regional authorities

LATEST

Ukrainians do so that Americans do not have to fight – Zelenskyy in his address to US National Association of Governors

UN Human Rights Council condemns Russia's deportation of children from Ukrainian temporarily occupied territories

Kuleba on results of meeting of Ukraine–NATO commission: My message - Vilnius 2023 is opportunity to correct mistakes of Bucharest 2008

General Staff: Occupation authorities of Starobilsk occupying apartments, houses temporarily left by Ukrainian citizens with Russian military

Zaluzhny tells Milley about situation on front line: Situation difficult, but controlled

FMs of Ukraine, UK discuss strengthening counter-offensive capabilities of AFU

Danilov: Shoigu's statements about transfer of Iskander-M complex to Belarus pure bluff

SOE Medical Procurement of Ukraine by late March delivers 54% of cancer drugs for adults bought using state budget 2022 funds to medical institutions

Russians drop two aerial bombs on Pecheniuhy of Chernihiv region: house burning, no data on victims yet – Pivnich command

General Staff: russians carry out two missile, 28 air strikes in past 24 hours, use 17 UAVs, 14 of them downed

AD
AD
AD
AD