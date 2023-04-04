Some 1,373 objects of cultural infrastructure suffered due to Russian aggression in Ukraine – Culture Ministry

In connection with the Russian armed aggression against Ukraine, 1,373 objects of cultural infrastructure have already suffered, almost a third of them have been destroyed, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy reports.

"The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy continues to record damage to cultural infrastructure in Ukraine as a result of Russian aggression. Thus, as of March 25, 2023, some 1,373 objects of cultural infrastructure suffered damage, excluding cultural heritage monuments. Of these, almost a third have been destroyed (514 objects)," the ministry's press service said.

It is noted that over the past month, the total number of affected cultural infrastructure facilities has increased by 51 units, the bulk of which falls on Kharkiv region (19).

According to the report, the cultural infrastructure received the greatest losses in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv and Luhansk regions.

In particular, club institutions, libraries, museums, theaters, philharmonic halls, art education institutions (art schools and colleges) and cultural heritage sites on the territory of 201 merged territorial communities were damaged and destroyed.

In total, the following were affected: club establishments – 653; libraries – 528; museums and galleries – 69; theaters and philharmonic halls – 22; and art education institutions – 101.

"The largest group of cultural infrastructure objects that have been damaged or destroyed are club establishments – 48% of the total number of cultural infrastructure institutions that have suffered losses," the report says.