The Netherlands announces allocation of EUR 274 mln first aid package to Ukraine in 2023

The Government of the Netherlands announces the allocation of a support package to Ukraine in the amount of EUR 274 million, the first part of the reserved EUR 2.5 billion to support Ukraine in 2023.

Dutch Foreign Trade Minister Liesje Schreinemacher and Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra told the House of Representatives on Monday, according to the website of the Dutch government.

"EUR 180 million are intended for humanitarian assistance, agriculture and reconstruction. The remaining EUR 94 million will go to non-lethal support for the Ukrainian armed forces, the fight against impunity and the preservation of cultural heritage," the government said.

The government said the humanitarian needs of Ukraine are still great.

"Minister Schreinemacher's additional contribution of EUR 180 million is aimed at meeting the most urgent needs. Of this amount, EUR 20 million will go to humanitarian assistance, EUR 10 million to mental health and psychosocial support, EUR 10 million to demining agricultural land. Minister Schreinemacher also allocates EUR 40 million for the purchase of seeds and equipment for Ukrainian agriculture. In addition, EUR 100 million will be spent on the rehabilitation of hospitals and health care, energy supply, housing and infrastructure," the Dutch government said.

This assistance package will be implemented in cooperation with the UN, the World Bank, the EBRD and non-governmental organizations.

"Minister Schreinemacher has appointed former diplomat Ron van Dartel as Special Envoy to promote Dutch business involvement in the reconstruction of Ukraine. The Envoy will liaise with Dutch companies and Ukrainian authorities, identify Ukraine's specific needs and see if the Dutch experience matches them. Van Dartel will also support Liaising with major international tendering organizations to create entry points for Dutch companies.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, the contribution of Minister Hoekstra consists mainly of supporting the Comprehensive Assistance Package to Ukraine.

"With a contribution of EUR 75 million, the government aims to provide more intensive support to Ukraine, as well as extend this support to prospective capacity building to improve cooperation between Ukraine and NATO. EUR 14 million has been allocated to fight impunity for international crimes. This money will be spent, in particular, on the creation of the Register of war damage in The Hague, the Dialogue Group on Liability and support for the collection of forensic evidence by the International Criminal Court. EUR 5 million will be spent to protect and preserve the culture that defines the identity of Ukraine," the Dutch government said.