Facts

18:08 03.04.2023

Zelenskyy: I can wish Russian President to spend rest of his days in basement with bucket instead of toilet

1 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, visiting the basement of a local school, where local residents were tortured, on the anniversary of liberation in the village of Yahidne (Chernihiv region), wished Russian President Vladimir Putin to spend the rest of his life in the same conditions.

As the head of state recalled, about 400 people lived in the village of Yahidne before de-occupation.

"And 370 people were in this basement," Zelenskyy said during a conversation with the press, noting that they had to endure torture and inhumane treatment by the Russian occupiers.

At the same time, he expressed gratitude to the Ukrainian servicemen for the liberation of the settlement, as well as to local residents who resisted the Russian army.

“I want to thank the residents of Yahidne. They endured torture, a terrible path, the path of absolute heroes. I thank Ukraine for having such fighters for life. I can only add one thing: after seeing all this, I can wish the President of Russia to spend the rest of his days in the basement, and with a bucket instead of a toilet,” he said.

