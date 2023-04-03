Syrsky: Enemy getting weaker, trying to conceal its failures by new fakes about Bakhmut seizure

The enemy is getting weaker and trying to conceal its failures with the help of new fake stories about the seizure of Bakhmut, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrsky has said.

"I constantly work with the units that carry out combat tasks in the hottest spots of the front. I met with the soldiers and commanders who have destroyed the myth about the invincibility of Wagner fighters and Russian paratroopers," he said on the Telegram channel on Monday.

According to Syrsky, "the truth is that the successful work of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refutes all efforts of the Russian propagandists. Movement forward of our entire army depends on what every fighter is doing right now at his or her frontline section, in the trenches at the front."

"We will defeat them. Because this is our land. And Bakhmut is Ukraine," the commander said.