In Bakhmut, time plays against enemy - Maliar

Time is playing against the Russian occupiers in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, and prolonged battles in this city have become the most costly for the enemy since the start of a full-scale invasion, Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Maliar says.

"The competent actions of our command in the Bakhmut direction and the courage of the fighters made these long battles the most expensive for the enemy during a full-scale invasion," Maliar wrote on Telegram on Friday.

The Deputy Minister stressed that the time spent by the enemy to capture Bakhmut, weapons, equipment and many dead do not justify themselves from the point of view of military expediency.

"However, the enemy does not abandon his plans, took a principled stance and raised the stakes to his own detriment. This is very 'Russian,' you can't understand the logic," Maliar said.