13:54 30.03.2023

Ukraine needs F-16 fighters – Zaluzhny

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valeriy Zaluzhny, published a video of the work of Ukrainian aviation and stressed that Ukraine needs multifunctional F-16 fighters.

In a video posted on the Telegram channel, commander of the tactical aviation brigade, Oleksiy Maniushkin, said that the Ukrainian servicemen are so motivated that they are ready to master any Western equipment as soon as possible in order to bring Ukraine's victory as soon as possible.

“The MiG-29 aircraft, let's tell the truth, is already morally obsolete. The F-16 can use the entire range of Western weapons in service with NATO countries,” he said.

“We use some Western weapons, such as HARM. This is an anti-radar missile, but its effectiveness will be much higher if we use it with the F-16,” the tactical aviation urged.

