Passport service Document starts operating in Germany

The first office of the State Enterprise Document opens in the German capital, where Ukrainian citizens will be able to issue passport documents.

"On Friday, March 31, the test mode of work on the registration of passport documents for citizens of Ukraine begins in Berlin at the address: Am Treptower Park 14, 12435 Berlin, floor 2," the official website of the State Enterprise Document reports.

For the period of operation in the test mode, visitors will be served from Monday to Saturday from 9:00 to 18:00 on a first-come, first-served basis.

As reported, there will be an additional notification on the official resources of the State Enterprise Document about the full launch of the center's work. Until now, Ukrainians had the opportunity to issue passports in Germany only through consular offices.

Now passport services abroad, where Ukrainian citizens can issue a passport – a foreign one or an ID card, operate in Poland, Turkey, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.