Facts

12:31 30.03.2023

Passport service Document starts operating in Germany

1 min read
Passport service Document starts operating in Germany

The first office of the State Enterprise Document opens in the German capital, where Ukrainian citizens will be able to issue passport documents.

"On Friday, March 31, the test mode of work on the registration of passport documents for citizens of Ukraine begins in Berlin at the address: Am Treptower Park 14, 12435 Berlin, floor 2," the official website of the State Enterprise Document reports.

For the period of operation in the test mode, visitors will be served from Monday to Saturday from 9:00 to 18:00 on a first-come, first-served basis.

As reported, there will be an additional notification on the official resources of the State Enterprise Document about the full launch of the center's work. Until now, Ukrainians had the opportunity to issue passports in Germany only through consular offices.

Now passport services abroad, where Ukrainian citizens can issue a passport – a foreign one or an ID card, operate in Poland, Turkey, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

Tags: #germany #document

MORE ABOUT

20:51 29.03.2023
Germany intends to allocate another EUR 12 bln for military assistance to Ukraine – media

Germany intends to allocate another EUR 12 bln for military assistance to Ukraine – media

17:27 29.03.2023
German govt launches Ukraine Recovery Platform

German govt launches Ukraine Recovery Platform

10:58 28.03.2023
Berlin confirms transfer of 18 Leopard 2A6 tanks to Ukraine

Berlin confirms transfer of 18 Leopard 2A6 tanks to Ukraine

20:45 27.03.2023
First batch of Leopard 2 tanks, delivered by Germany, arrives in Ukraine – media

First batch of Leopard 2 tanks, delivered by Germany, arrives in Ukraine – media

16:49 08.03.2023
Germany provides Ukraine with two more Gepard guns

Germany provides Ukraine with two more Gepard guns

11:07 06.03.2023
Leaders of German Social Democratic Party, SPD faction arrive in Kyiv

Leaders of German Social Democratic Party, SPD faction arrive in Kyiv

18:37 28.02.2023
Germany to transfer two Skynex air defense systems to Ukraine – media

Germany to transfer two Skynex air defense systems to Ukraine – media

13:04 28.02.2023
German govt increases support for Ukraine to develop climate policy, protect biodiversity - Ministry of Natural Resources

German govt increases support for Ukraine to develop climate policy, protect biodiversity - Ministry of Natural Resources

12:10 28.02.2023
Rheinmetall starts supplying Ukraine with automatic reconnaissance systems using drones

Rheinmetall starts supplying Ukraine with automatic reconnaissance systems using drones

16:51 27.02.2023
Germany allocates EUR 5 mln for restoration of 12 schools in Ukraine

Germany allocates EUR 5 mln for restoration of 12 schools in Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine may become EU's member one year after start of pre-accession negotiations

Shakhtar Donetsk complains about FIFA to European Commission, demands $43 mln in compensation – media

Complaint filed with police, Culture Ministry's Commission to continue its work in Lavra tomorrow – Tkachenko

Infrastructure completely destroyed in Avdiyivka, there’s no single surviving building – military administration head

Russia preparing to call up another 400,000 troops, probably using coercion – British intelligence

LATEST

Ukraine may become EU's member one year after start of pre-accession negotiations

Ukrainian FM: I don't think Russia to be able to change balance within UN Security Council during its presidency

Turkey has clear statement on extension of 'grain deal' for 120 days – Ukraine's Ambassador

Shakhtar Donetsk complains about FIFA to European Commission, demands $43 mln in compensation – media

Some 45 OSCE States activate Moscow Mechanism to investigate Russia's deportation of Ukrainian children

North Macedonia decides to donate 12 combat helicopters to Ukraine – media

Shmyhal speaks about eight areas for development of veteran policy in Ukraine

Army of Drones project sends 300 Mavic 3T UAVs to front

Zelenskyy discusses further cooperation with delegation of Rheinmetall concern

Ex-director of Boryspil airport Dykhne will appeal against court ruling on five-year imprisonment

AD
AD
AD
AD