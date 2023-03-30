Facts

11:49 30.03.2023

SBU chief, US Ambassador to Ukraine discuss issues of cooperation in fight against Russian aggression

2 min read

Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Vasyl Maliuk and U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink discussed key issues of Ukraine's security during the war and the interaction of special services in the fight against aggression of the Russian Federation, the SBU reported on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

"Today, the primary priorities of the Service are counterintelligence activities and the performance of operational and combat tasks. All our efforts are aimed at Ukraine's victory in the war," the SBU quoted Maliuk as saying during a meeting with the ambassador in Kyiv.

In turn, the Ambassador assured that her goal is to do everything possible to help Ukraine win the war and build an independent, secure and successful future.

The U.S. Ambassador said that the United States stands side by side with Ukraine in protecting its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and ready to provide all necessary assistance and their experience to improve Ukraine’s capabilities for the effective protection of our country.

Also, as noted in the message, the head of the SBU said that the Service seeks to deepen cooperation with foreign partners in the areas of countering the intelligence and explosive activities of third countries and in the field of cyber defense.

According to him, the SBU is building a new and modern model of state security, taking into account the experience of the war. For this purpose, as Maliuk noted, risk-oriented approaches, strengthening of analytical work, strategic management and forecasting are used.

Maliuk said that a working group has been set up in the Security Service to implement NATO standards and achieve partnership goals, and the necessary legislative changes are currently underway. In particular, the head of the Ukrainian Security Service recalled that the Verkhovna Rada recently supported a bill on countering terrorism, which strengthens the capabilities of the service to repel Russian aggression and brings Ukrainian legislation closer to NATO standards.

"The head of the SBU thanked for the support and assistance that the United States provides to Ukraine in the fight against the armed aggression of the Russian Federation," the SBU said in a statement.

In turn , Brink wrote on Twitter: “Great discussion with SBU Chairman Maliuk on two shared priorities – helping Ukraine defend itself and advancing Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration aspirations.”

Tags: #ambassador #sbu

