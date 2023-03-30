Russia strengthening measures to integrate occupied territories into Russian economic, administrative, legal, cultural and propaganda system – ISW

The Russian occupation authorities continue to implement measures to integrate the occupied territories into the Russian administrative and legal system and cultural space, according to a report of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) dated March 29.

So, on March 29, in Luhansk Regional Military Administration of Ukraine, it was reported that the "LPR prosecutor's office" will attract Russians to the posts of prosecutors instead of local residents, noting that Russians are exempt from passing the exams necessary to obtain this position. A Russian source published an official decree of the "LPR" dated March 29 on the liquidation of the official state authorities of the "LPR" in connection with further integration into the Russian legal system.

In addition, according to the institute's analysts, the Russian occupation authorities continue to promote the integration of the occupied Ukrainian territories into the Russian economy. In support of these conclusions, ISW suggests the following facts. The occupation Administration of Kherson region on March 29 noted that the participants of the free economic zone (FEZ) established in the occupied Kherson region will be exempt from paying certain regional taxes.

The occupation authorities of Kherson region also claimed that the FEZ would lead to a reduction in insurance premium rates to 7.6%. The occupation administration of Kherson region also supplemented the statement of the Federal Tax Service of Russia on March 29 that business entities and enterprises that have passed state registration will not be required to pay state duty, stressing that this norm will be valid only until December 31, 2023.

The Russian occupation authorities, as the Institute says, continue to try to eradicate Ukrainian culture and history by replacing Ukrainian landmarks with Russian monuments. So, on March 29, it was decided to establish monuments of the Great Patriotic War (World War II) in Kherson region until May 9 (the date of the Victory Parade in Moscow). At the same time, it is stated that heads of districts and ministries, youth and social movements, every enterprise, every school will take part in the construction of monuments.