Recruiting campaign for Offensive Guard can be continued after April 1

The recruitment campaign for the Offensive Guard can be continued after April 1, press secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Maryana Reva said.

"We hope that the recruitment campaign for the Offensive Guard will continue," she said during a live broadcast of the nationwide United News telethon on Wednesday.

"The recruitment campaign for the Offensive Guard has been going on for almost two months, which demonstrated the demand of society for the formation of volunteer battalions. We have received several tens of thousands of applications from those wishing to become part of the team of assault brigades of the Ministry of Internal Affairs," the Ministry's spokeswoman said.

She noted that the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine received many applications that were received through the centers of providing administrative services or the corresponding official website. It takes time for personnel departments to process them, because each questionnaire is carefully worked out.

"The specialist manually draws up a preliminary personal file of a volunteer, highlights the main points of interest so that we can understand where a person would be better served. The desire of a person to serve in a particular brigade is necessarily taken into account. We believe that the human-centered approach that we are guided by is the most effective," said Reva.