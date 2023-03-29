Facts

19:17 29.03.2023

Sports Ministry condemns partial change in position of IOC regarding non-admission of Russian, Belarusian athletes to intl competitions

1 min read

The Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine condemns the partial change in the position of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) regarding the non-admission of Russian and Belarusian athletes to international sports competitions.

"We have consistently defended and will continue to insist that in the conditions of unprecedented unprovoked military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine with the support of the Republic of Belarus, which contradicts the principles of the Olympic Charter, representatives of aggressor states should not be on international sports arenas," the Ministry of Sports said in a statement.

The ministry also expressed regret that the IOC used the concern expressed by the UN Special Rapporteurs on non-discrimination solely on the basis of athletes' citizenship as an excuse to radically change its previous well-reasoned position on the recommendation not to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials to international sports competitions.

As reported, on March 28, the International Olympic Committee recommended that Russian and Belarusian athletes participate in international competitions individually under a neutral flag.

