Facts

19:01 29.03.2023

AFU may be armed with shock UAVs with flight range of over 3,000 km – Danilov

The Ukrainian military may be armed with strike unmanned aerial vehicles with a flight range of more than 3,000 kilometers, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov said.

"Ukrainian swarm named after Mathias Rust - dozens of models, thousands of drones. Shock UAVs in service with the AFU with a flight range of more than 3,000 km, " Danilov said on Twitter.

To his post, the NSDC secretary also attached a photo of the aircraft of German pilot Mathias Rust against the background of Red Square in Moscow. In 1987, Rust, bypassing the air defense systems of the Russian Federation, flew over a thousand kilometers and landed near the Kremlin.

"1987, Red Square, Moscow, airplane, Rust," he wrote.

Tags: #uavs

