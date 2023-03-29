Kherson region receives humanitarian aid of 200 housing repair kits, fuel briquettes, modular healthcare facility

Several non-governmental organizations delivered humanitarian aid to Mylivska united territorial community in Kherson region on Wednesday, the press service of Kherson Regional Military Administration has said.

"Some 200 repair kits from NGO Proliska will be distributed in Kachkarivka and Mylove to help people repair their damaged housing. In the village of Sukhanove, a modular healthcare facility, provided by the international organization Doctors Without Borders, was installed," it said on the Telegram channel.

In addition, World Central Kitchen supplied the entire territorial community with seeds for the local resident to be able to sow their vegetable gardens.

Residents of Nova Kamianka and Novohryhorivka received fuel briquettes from NGO Rescue Angels. Some 63 tonnes of solid fuel will completely cover the needs of these villages.

"Blankets, mattresses and utensils from the International Organization for Migration were sent to Dudchany. Also, all residents of the territorial community received fresh-baked bread from the Tarilka [Plate] food bank," the press service said.