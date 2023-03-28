Zelenska at UNICEF’s Youth for Ukraine meeting: I don't want you to feel like victims, you’re children of victory

First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska. at a meeting "UNICEF: Youth for Ukraine. Recovery Plan," stated that the Russian aggression brought a severe traumatic experience to Ukrainian teenagers, but they find the strength to study and build a future, the presidential press service reported.

"The generation of your great-grandfathers and great-grandmothers was called children of war, because they were little during another terrible war, the Second World War. Well, I'll be honest: I really don't want you to feel like children of war. I don't want you to feel like victims. It shouldn't be like that. You are children of victory. And you are the winners. Just like that," the press service of the President quoted Zelenska as saying when speaking during the meeting "UNICEF: Youth for Ukraine. Recovery plan"

It is noted that together with officials, representatives of embassies, Ukrainian business and non-governmental organizations, young people discussed the vision of the restoration of Ukraine.

"Educated people who know how to think, who know how to acquire and apply knowledge - this is what is needed for victory. Thank you for studying - for yourself and for the country. My special thanks to our friends from UNICEF for the fact that they held many activities for teenagers all year long, helping them to develop and study. And this event of ours is just such an example. Support is very important. It helps not to give up," said Zelenska.

The participants discussed three critical areas of recovery: mental health and psychological care, education and skills development, and youth-friendly infrastructure. UNICEF has committed to expanding support in these areas in 2023.