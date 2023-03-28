Facts

14:06 28.03.2023

France to double deliveries of 155-mm shells to Ukraine – Lecornu

2 min read
France will double the number of 155-mm projectiles delivered to Ukraine and "very soon" will deliver the promised SAMP/T air defense system, Armed Forces Minister Sébastien Lecornu said in an interview with Le Figaro.

"Paris will supply the ground equipment necessary for the Ukrainian counteroffensive: for example, we are doubling the supply of 155-mm shells in order to bring them to 2,000 per month from the end of March," he said.

155-mm shells are used, in particular, in the French Caesar howitzers or the German Pzh 2000 and have a range of up to 40 kilometers.

According to Lecornu, Paris will also "very soon" deliver the SAMP/T air defense system promised to Ukraine, "worth several hundred million euros."

He also noted that the issue of "replenishing the fund for supporting Ukraine, which the presidential majority in the National Assembly wants" is being worked out.

According to the publication, Nexter, which produces 155-mm shells in France, plans to produce 150,000 shells per year in 2025, which is three times more than before the start of the war. French President Emmanuel Macron is due to gather defense manufacturers for the first time at the Elysee Palace on Tuesday to discuss the transition to a "war economy."

