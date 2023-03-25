Facts

15:39 25.03.2023

Invaders shift operational focus from Bakhmut to Avdiyivka, Kreminna-Svatove, return to defense – British intelligence

Invaders shift operational focus from Bakhmut to Avdiyivka, Kreminna-Svatove, return to defense – British intelligence

The offensive of Russian troops on the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk region has largely stalled, which is primarily due to the extreme exhaustion of the forces of the invaders, but Ukraine also suffered heavy losses during the defense, according to a defense intelligence report published on Twitter by the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdoms of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on Saturday.

"Russia has likely shifted its operational focus towards Avdiivka, south of Bakhmut, and to the Kreminna-Svatove sector to the north, areas where Russia likely only aspires to stabilize its front line. This suggests an overall return to a more defensive operational design after inconclusive results of attempts to conduct a general offensive since January 2023," according to the report.

According to British intelligence, the situation in the Russian Federation is also likely to have worsened due to tensions between the Russian Ministry of Defense and the Wagner Group, both of which are fighting in Bakhmut sector.

17:09 23.03.2023
About 3,500 residents refuse to leave Bakhmut, incl 32 children – Donetsk regional head

12:43 23.03.2023
Syrsky: Wagner group trying to capture Bakhmut loses significant strength, runs out of steam; we to take advantage of this opportunity soon

14:02 21.03.2023
Enemy assault groups trying to move from outskirts to center of Bakhmut; Ukrainian soldiers do not allow them to move forward – Syrsky

09:53 16.03.2023
Pentagon Chief: Only Ukrainian leadership to make decisions regarding Bakhmut

15:38 14.03.2023
Zelenskyy holds meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff, participants express common position on defense of Bakhmut

12:40 13.03.2023
Situation around Bakhmut remains difficult – Syrsky

09:52 13.03.2023
Zelenskyy: Over 1,100 Russian soldiers killed near Bakhmut since March 6

15:37 11.03.2023
Syrsky continues to work in Bakhmut – Ukrainian Ground Forces

12:22 11.03.2023
Eastern part of Bakhmut taken by occupiers open for shelling by Ukrainian defense forces – UK intelligence

21:04 08.03.2023
Maliar: Destruction of huge number of enemy personnel, equipment in area of Bakhmut for so many months is victory

