Invaders shift operational focus from Bakhmut to Avdiyivka, Kreminna-Svatove, return to defense – British intelligence

The offensive of Russian troops on the city of Bakhmut in Donetsk region has largely stalled, which is primarily due to the extreme exhaustion of the forces of the invaders, but Ukraine also suffered heavy losses during the defense, according to a defense intelligence report published on Twitter by the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdoms of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on Saturday.

"Russia has likely shifted its operational focus towards Avdiivka, south of Bakhmut, and to the Kreminna-Svatove sector to the north, areas where Russia likely only aspires to stabilize its front line. This suggests an overall return to a more defensive operational design after inconclusive results of attempts to conduct a general offensive since January 2023," according to the report.

According to British intelligence, the situation in the Russian Federation is also likely to have worsened due to tensions between the Russian Ministry of Defense and the Wagner Group, both of which are fighting in Bakhmut sector.