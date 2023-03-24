Facts

20:06 24.03.2023

Ukrainian aviation inflicts 16 strikes on enemy concentration areas in day – AFU General Staff

1 min read
Ukrainian aviation inflicts 16 strikes on enemy concentration areas in day – AFU General Staff

Aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in a day delivered 16 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"Ukrainian rocket and artillerymen, at the same time, hit two command posts, four areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment of the enemy, two anti-aircraft missile systems, an ammunition depot, an artillery unit in a firing position and two electronic warfare stations," the AFU said in Facebook post.

In addition, the Ukrainian defenders hit the enemy Shahed-136 and Lancet UAVs.

Tags: #aviation

MORE ABOUT

19:20 27.02.2023
Ukrainian aviation carries out four strikes on enemy during the day, 9 of 12 drones destroyed - General Staff

Ukrainian aviation carries out four strikes on enemy during the day, 9 of 12 drones destroyed - General Staff

19:21 16.02.2023
Ukrainian aviation carries out 13 strikes on places of concentration of Russian troops in past 24 hours

Ukrainian aviation carries out 13 strikes on places of concentration of Russian troops in past 24 hours

17:44 08.02.2023
Zelensky calls on UK to create aviation coalition in support of Ukraine

Zelensky calls on UK to create aviation coalition in support of Ukraine

13:58 12.01.2023
Enemy builds up aviation grouping in Belarus, threat of air, missile strikes grows – AFU General Staff

Enemy builds up aviation grouping in Belarus, threat of air, missile strikes grows – AFU General Staff

18:53 24.11.2022
Ukrainian aviation carry out 12 strikes on places of invaders’ concentration, their equipment

Ukrainian aviation carry out 12 strikes on places of invaders’ concentration, their equipment

19:06 08.11.2022
Ukrainian aviation strikes 16 strikes on occupiers, four control points, eight areas of concentration of enemy equipment, manpower, four positions of air defense systems hit

Ukrainian aviation strikes 16 strikes on occupiers, four control points, eight areas of concentration of enemy equipment, manpower, four positions of air defense systems hit

13:35 05.11.2022
Ukrainian aviation inflict 11 strikes on enemy in past day – General Staff

Ukrainian aviation inflict 11 strikes on enemy in past day – General Staff

11:35 02.11.2022
AFU Aviation inflicts 33 strikes on enemy troops in day – AFU General Staff

AFU Aviation inflicts 33 strikes on enemy troops in day – AFU General Staff

18:47 28.03.2022
Ukraine needs serious missile defense systems, fifth generation aircraft - Budanov

Ukraine needs serious missile defense systems, fifth generation aircraft - Budanov

14:38 24.03.2022
Four Russian helicopters shot down in the morning near Kherson – Ministry of Defense

Four Russian helicopters shot down in the morning near Kherson – Ministry of Defense

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy marks fighters striking back for terror

Renat Kuzmin detained in absentia without bail alternative – SBI

Occupiers start evacuation of their accomplices from Crimea – Intelligence

Ukraine meets 72% of commitments of Ukraine-EU Association Agreement – report

Ukraine hands over to Russia all seriously wounded prisoners outside swap procedure - Coordination HQ for Treatment of POWs

LATEST

Ukrainian MFA supports Rome Statute ratification, says no obstacles to interaction with ICC

Zelenskyy marks fighters striking back for terror

Leroy Merlin to transfer control of Russia business to local management

Lubinets on report of UN Monitoring Mission for Human Rights in Ukraine: Mission's findings confirm commission of mass war crimes by Russia

Klitschko brings medical supplies, Starlink communication system, drones, vehicle to servicemen

Renat Kuzmin detained in absentia without bail alternative – SBI

US Ambassador: Grain Initiative is lifeline for world's food insecure people

Russian invaders continue to put pressure on residents of occupied territories – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian, Lithuanian FMs discuss preparations for upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius

UN documents 621 cases of enforced disappearances, arbitrary detention of civilians by Russian armed forces – monitoring mission

AD
AD
AD
AD