Ukrainian aviation inflicts 16 strikes on enemy concentration areas in day – AFU General Staff

Aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in a day delivered 16 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"Ukrainian rocket and artillerymen, at the same time, hit two command posts, four areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment of the enemy, two anti-aircraft missile systems, an ammunition depot, an artillery unit in a firing position and two electronic warfare stations," the AFU said in Facebook post.

In addition, the Ukrainian defenders hit the enemy Shahed-136 and Lancet UAVs.