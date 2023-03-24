Facts

11:30 24.03.2023

European Commission head announces conference to be devoted to issue of return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia

3 min read
European Commission head announces conference to be devoted to issue of return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia

President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced a conference that will be devoted to the issue of the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

“There is one topic that is especially important to me, that is the case of abducted Ukrainian children. It is a horrible reminder of the darkest times of our history, what is happening there, to deport children. This is a war crime. We know today of 16,200 children that have been deported. Only 300 have returned so far. These criminal actions completely justify the arrest warrants issued by the ICC [to Russian President Vladimir Outin.]. In this field, in partnership with the Ukrainians, Prime Minister [of Poland, Mateusz] Morawiecki and I have launched an initiative aiming at bringing back these children that have been abducted by Russia. For that, we will organise a conference,” she said at the end of the first day of the European Council meeting in Brussels on Thursday.

Von der Leyen stressed that the work on the return of Ukrainian children "is at the very beginning." “We aim to pull together international pressure to take all possible measures to establish the whereabouts of these children. And we aim to assist UN bodies and the relevant international organisations in obtaining better and more complete information on the children who were deported to Russia. This includes also the children who were later adopted or transferred to Russian foster families. I am very thankful to the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, for having offered the support of the United Nations agencies. Because they have of course a significant experience on this very difficult topic,” the head of the European Commission said.

In addition, von der Leyen stated that the EU will continue to provide further assistance to Ukraine, recalling that just this week the EU allocated a new tranche of macro-financial assistance in the amount of EUR 1.5 billion. “We are once again increasing our military equipment support to Ukraine. And in this context, I also welcome the agreement in the Foreign Affairs Council on aiming to provide one million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine within the next 12 months. Of course, to achieve this, we have to massively ramp up production capacity of ammunition in Europe. We have discussed how to move forward on this as quickly as possible,” she said.

In this regard, von der Leyen said that the Commission intends to provide legislative proposals that will increase the production capacity of ammunition, in particular, financial support from the EU budget.

Tags: #conference #european_commission

MORE ABOUT

16:50 21.03.2023
Scientists urge power engineers to abandon construction of Kaniv PSPP in favor of preserving unique archaeological complex

Scientists urge power engineers to abandon construction of Kaniv PSPP in favor of preserving unique archaeological complex

15:01 13.03.2023
II Scientific and Practical Conference "Green Construction" will be held on April 13-14, 2023

II Scientific and Practical Conference "Green Construction" will be held on April 13-14, 2023

13:29 22.02.2023
Almost half of Ukrainians rate their psycho-emotional state at 3 out of 5, third of citizens believe it slightly worsened over last month – poll

Almost half of Ukrainians rate their psycho-emotional state at 3 out of 5, third of citizens believe it slightly worsened over last month – poll

16:27 21.02.2023
Tender conditions for purchase of 10 large buses by Kryvy Rih cut off Ukrainian manufacturers – Etalon Corporation

Tender conditions for purchase of 10 large buses by Kryvy Rih cut off Ukrainian manufacturers – Etalon Corporation

19:14 17.02.2023
Munich Security Conference focuses on Putin's war against Ukraine, protecting world order – Conference Chairman

Munich Security Conference focuses on Putin's war against Ukraine, protecting world order – Conference Chairman

14:22 15.02.2023
One third of Ukrainians say they lost their jobs after Feb 24, 2% lost housing, health of more than half worsened

One third of Ukrainians say they lost their jobs after Feb 24, 2% lost housing, health of more than half worsened

13:55 15.02.2023
Only 11% of Ukrainians who moved after invasion do not intend to return home, half waiting for end of war – opinion poll

Only 11% of Ukrainians who moved after invasion do not intend to return home, half waiting for end of war – opinion poll

13:55 15.02.2023
Two-thirds of Ukrainians consider amnesty for teachers, collaborating doctors from occupied territories acceptable – poll

Two-thirds of Ukrainians consider amnesty for teachers, collaborating doctors from occupied territories acceptable – poll

13:43 15.02.2023
Three-quarters of Ukrainians expect war crimes trials to start soon in Ukraine – opinion poll

Three-quarters of Ukrainians expect war crimes trials to start soon in Ukraine – opinion poll

10:52 14.02.2023
Several times increase in energy service contracts with budgetary institutions expected in 2023 - head of profile association

Several times increase in energy service contracts with budgetary institutions expected in 2023 - head of profile association

AD

HOT NEWS

AFU eliminate about 1,020 occupiers, destroy four tanks, two cruise missiles in past 24 hours – General Staff

'Hidden' assets of Medvedchuk's wife worth more than UAH 440 mln seized - SBU

Enemy attacks Kryvyi Rih with drones at night: one shot down, there is hit of five UAVs

EU leaders welcome agreements to urgently supply Ukraine with ammunition and, if necessary, missiles - conclusions

EU to continue to provide Ukraine with political, economic, military aid for as long as necessary - conclusions

LATEST

Russia uses combined means of attack last night, incl aircraft guided bombs

AFU eliminate about 1,020 occupiers, destroy four tanks, two cruise missiles in past 24 hours – General Staff

'Hidden' assets of Medvedchuk's wife worth more than UAH 440 mln seized - SBU

Opening of ICC representative office in Ukraine will allow intl justice to be more active – Zelenskyy

It’s nice to see when fields of Kherson region, cleared of Russian mines and shells, cultivated again – Zelenskyy

Enemy attacks Kryvyi Rih with drones at night: one shot down, there is hit of five UAVs

Talk between Zelenskyy, Xi Jinping planned, President's Office, MFA involved in organization - Podoliak

Russia cannot be part of global nuclear deterrence system in future – Podoliak

Zelenskyy thanks Finland for new defense aid package

EU leaders welcome agreements to urgently supply Ukraine with ammunition and, if necessary, missiles - conclusions

AD
AD
AD
AD