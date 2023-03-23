Debris removal completed in Rzhyschiv, nine people killed – Emergency Service

In Rzhyschiv (Kyiv region), work has been completed to remove the rubble, as a result of an attack by Russian drones, nine people were killed, the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in Kyiv region has said.

"At 00:52 on March 23, work on removing rubble on the territory of Rzhyschiv Vocational Lyceum was completed. Rescuers found the bodies of nine killed," according to a Facebook post on Thursday morning.

As reported, in Rzhyschiv, as a result of an enemy attack on the night of March 22, the fourth and fifth floors of two five-story dormitories and a three-story educational building of a vocational lyceum were partially destroyed, followed by burning. At 06:50 the fire was extinguished.

On Wednesday evening, eight people were reported dead, seven people were wounded, one was rescued.