There are already eight victims of drone attacks in Rzhyschiv, four people under rubble – Emergency Service

The number of victims of the night attack by drones released by the Russian occupiers in the town of Rzhyschiv, Kyiv region, has reached eight, according to the website of the Main Department of the State Emergency Service in Kyiv region.

"As of 18:00, eight people have been killed, seven people injured and one person has been rescued. Probably, there are four people under the rubble," the report says.

Some 116 rescuers and 27 pieces of equipment are working at the scene of the tragedy. The analysis of the rubble and search and rescue operations continue.

As it was reported, on the night of March 22 in the town of Rzhyschiv, Kyiv region, as a result of an enemy attack, the 4th and 5th floors of two five-storey dormitories and a three-storey academic building of a vocational lyceum were partially destroyed with subsequent fire. At 06:50, the fire was extinguished.

In the afternoon, head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv region, Andriy Nebytov, reported seven dead and ten injured as a result of the strike. Among the victims, according to him, there is one child. Nebytov also said that there is no communication with three people, they may be under the rubble.