Facts

16:33 22.03.2023

Death toll of drone attacks in Rzhyschiv increases to seven – regional police head

Death toll of drone attacks in Rzhyschiv increases to seven – regional police head

The number of victims of a night attack by enemy drones in Rzhyschiv (Kyiv region) has increased to seven people, nine more were injured, said head of the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv region Andriy Nebytov.

"There are seven dead, nine injured as a result of a night drone attack on dormitories and an educational institution in one of the districts of Kyiv region. One child is among the victims," Nebytov wrote on the Telegram Channel on Wednesday.

According to him, last night the 102 line received more than 40 messages from citizens about the passage of air objects. In total, 12 drones were shot down by the security and defense forces in Kyiv region during the attack of the occupiers.

