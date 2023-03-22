Facts

15:43 22.03.2023

Epicenter sells almost 30,000 generators since start of shelling of energy infrastructure

2 min read
Almost 30,000 generators have been sold in the Epicenter network since the beginning of massive shelling of the energy infrastructure by the aggressor in October 2022, the demand for diesel generators has grown 9 times compared to the pre-war winter, the press service of the network reported.

"In total, since the beginning of massive shelling of the energy infrastructure (since October 2022), almost 30,000 generators with a total electrical capacity of about 100 MW have been sold in the Epicenter network. For comparison, this capacity could be enough to light a city with a population of 200,000-300,000 people," acting director for retail trade in Epicenter Dmytro Tanko said.

So, last winter, the demand for diesel generators increased 9 times compared to the winter of 2021, for gasoline generators - 5 times. In addition, the demand for power banks increased by 12 times, charging stations - by 7 times, flashlights - by 4.5 times.

Epicenter also recorded a significant increase in sales of car batteries (almost 3 times), chargers, starters and inverters (3.5 times), motor oils (twice). Ukrainians also actively bought gas cylinders, tourist stoves and burners - their sales increased by 5-7 times.

Epicenter K LLC was established in 2003 and opened its first hypermarket in Kyiv in December of the same year. As of the end of 2022, the company's network unites 74 operating retail facilities under the Epicenter and Nova Linia brands in different regions of the country (four more facilities are temporarily closed).

Tags: #epicenter #generators

