Zaporizhia, other cities of southeastern Ukraine receive powerful generators as part of Saving Lives project of Metinvest

As part of the Saving Lives initiative of the mining and metallurgical group Metinvest, Zaporizhia, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Kamianske and Pokrovsk have received 16 backup power generators from project partners.

According to a press release on Wednesday, backup power equipment has been installed at the critical infrastructure of cities, and the Metinvest group, as part of the Saving Lives humanitarian project, continues to supply Ukrainian cities with alternative power sources.

At the same time, it is specified that all diesel generators are distributed to critical infrastructure facilities: boiler houses, points of invincibility, kindergartens, etc. Most of the equipment was donated by the Austrian construction company Strabag. Organizational assistance in the delivery of generators to Ukrainian cities was provided by the Embassy of Ukraine in Austria, the organization of logistics and direct delivery was undertaken by the charity fund Do it Together of the Saving Lives project.

"Powerful diesel generators received by Zaporizhia from our European partners as part of the Saving Lives project and delivered to the city by the Metinvest group will certainly support critical infrastructure in the event of possible power outages. We are grateful to our European partners, the Austrian company Strabag and the embassy Ukraine in Austria, for this significant support," Zaporizhstal Procurement Director Yevhen Avdzhi said.

Three generators have been received by the Zaporizhia concern City Heating Networks. According to Petro Ozerov, director of production at the municipal concern, these powerful generators will ensure trouble-free resumption of heat supplies to the apartments of Zaporizhia residents. It is thanks to the operation of generators that the time for the restoration of heat supply after power outages is reduced. Another plus of imported devices is startup speed.

"When the electric power is turned off, the operation of all equipment of the boiler room, including pumps, stops. These diesel generators supply energy to make-up pumps that maintain constant pressure in the pipelines of the area, as well as in-house systems. This makes it easier to start heating in the apartments of Zaporizhia residents. Thank you, Do it Together fund, Saving Lives, Metinvest for your support," Ozerov said.

Strabag expresses support for Ukrainians not only in words, but also in real actions. This was stated by CEO of the company Klemens Haselsteiner. "Strabag strongly condemns Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine and supports all initiatives aimed at helping the victims in Ukraine. We are grateful to the Ukrainian Embassy in Austria and Ukrainian partners - the Metinvest group's Saving Lives project for their assistance in organizing the logistics and delivery of diesel generators in Zaporizhia, Kherson, Mykolaiv and Kamianske. This reliable equipment will ensure the uninterrupted operation of critical infrastructure facilities in these cities," the Strabag CEO summed up.