Purpose of explosions in Dzhankoy is to disrupt enemy’s logistics – AFU General Staff

One of the purposes of inflicting fire damage in the temporarily occupied Dzhankoy (Crimea) is a violation of the enemy's logistics, said Colonel Serhiy Baranov, acting head of the Main Directorate of Combat Strike Systems of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“One of the goals of inflicting such a fire defeat was just stopping or hindering the logistical support of those enemy groups that are on our territory,” he said at a briefing at the Military Media Center on Tuesday.

The General Staff explained that the city of Dzhankoy in the temporarily occupied Crimea is one of the hubs on the branch of the logistics route, which, in particular, goes to Melitopol and Kherson.