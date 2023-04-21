Ukrainian businessman donates to European Commission technological solution created by his IT team to eliminate conditions that caused embargo on Ukrainian products

Ukrainian entrepreneur, member of the Logistics Committee of the European Business Association (EBA) Yuriy Schuklin announced his desire to transfer to the European Commission for free use a new technology and information system for interaction and ensuring end-to-end responsible planning and control of transportation. This technology and system allows you to transparently and openly plan business processes with Ukrainian grain exports by all involved participants in the logistics chain: operators of rail transportation, wagon fleets, elevators, ports and other businesses in Ukraine and EU countries. He stated this at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.

"My team has been working on this system for the past four years. This system is an environment where any participants - businesses, government agencies, interact with each other not at the level of officials and managers, but at the level of automated systems of these enterprises and organizations. When data are entered into the system, they become available to all involved process participants and performers. The system allows you to distribute the resources of the participants in such a way that there is no overload, so that you can see in advance in which part of the logistics chain tension may arise and respond in a timely manner so that it does not exist," he said.

"Anyone can join the system and see the resources of partners, contract, order and provide their resources to other participants. That is, each participant has his own desire: to sell, buy, transport, and provide services. This system allows joining these desires and harmonizing events in space, time and all other dimensions. To make it work, we need, first of all, political will. Because there needs to be interaction between businesses, governments and their jurisdictions. And I want to contribute to the European integration of Ukraine. That is why I decided to donate the system and technology to the European Commission. I am handing over this system for free and I will set it up," Yuriy Schuklin said.

Yuriy Schuklin emphasized that the technology and system created by his team makes it possible to objectively assess the potential of the European Solidarity Lanes "Ukraine-EU" in its dynamics and help eliminate the conditions that caused the embargo on Ukrainian agricultural products.

"In order for European politicians to understand what they are getting from our goods, and in particular our grain, it must be somehow calculated: what amount of money they bring in, which puts a burden on infrastructure and consumer markets. This tool will allow you to control the amount of goods entering and exiting the European Union: how much of it settles and how it affects established markets, whether it replaces someone's production capacity or not. Europeans protect their market allegedly from the dumping of Ukrainian goods, but they do not see how much money they lose by closing the markets - perhaps many times more. Large funds for transportation services, transshipment and the Polish railway PKP, LHS, other railways, private operators, ports - all receive additional income," Yuriy Schuklin argued.

The system will allow separating transit cargo from direct imports to neighboring European countries, synchronizing the interaction between businesses and government agencies, and evaluating in real time the impact of cargo on the workload of infrastructure and consumer markets. Government agencies must be involved in it: customs, all control services, inspections, etc.

"This tool will allow businesses to develop, conclude contracts, plan work, without reaching the 'red lines,' which can be both grain quotas introduced by governments, as well as slots for European railways and storage and port transshipment capacities. What can be tracked and digitized can be improved: pre-regulate the load or create new infrastructure facilities in those bottlenecks in logistics where there is real demand," the member of the EBA Logistics Committee stressed.