Estonian FM takes part in Rada session – MP Honcharenko

Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu took part in the plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Tuesday, member of the European Solidarity faction Oleksiy Honcharenko has said.

"Today [on March 21] there are excellent guests in the Verkhovna Rada. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia Urmas Reinsalu came to us. Thanks to Estonia and the Estonian people for everything they have done and are doing for Ukraine," the MP said in his Telegram channel.