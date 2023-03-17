upport project for IDPs to be implemented in Cherkasy region – URCS

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) jointly with its partners from the Canadian and Spanish Red Cross societies will implement a new support project for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Cherkasy region.

"Representatives of the Canadian Red Cross and Cruz Roja Española together with Cherkasy regional organization of the URCS have discussed the implementation of the Livelihoods Program in the region," the URCS said on Facebook on Friday.

The Livelihoods Program is aimed at providing the IDPs with assistance to adapt at the local level and help persons with disabilities.

It is planned that the project implementation will provide the IDPs with new vocational training, re-training in working professions, specialization and upgrading qualification in professions and specialties taking into account the priority types of economic activities.

In addition, the program will provide financial assistance to individuals and households for the development of small businesses, especially in rural areas.

The program will also provide grants under clear and transparent criteria for the IDPs who want to resume or start their own business.