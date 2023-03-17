Facts

18:58 17.03.2023

upport project for IDPs to be implemented in Cherkasy region – URCS

1 min read
upport project for IDPs to be implemented in Cherkasy region – URCS

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) jointly with its partners from the Canadian and Spanish Red Cross societies will implement a new support project for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Cherkasy region.

"Representatives of the Canadian Red Cross and Cruz Roja Española together with Cherkasy regional organization of the URCS have discussed the implementation of the Livelihoods Program in the region," the URCS said on Facebook on Friday.

The Livelihoods Program is aimed at providing the IDPs with assistance to adapt at the local level and help persons with disabilities.

It is planned that the project implementation will provide the IDPs with new vocational training, re-training in working professions, specialization and upgrading qualification in professions and specialties taking into account the priority types of economic activities.

In addition, the program will provide financial assistance to individuals and households for the development of small businesses, especially in rural areas.

The program will also provide grants under clear and transparent criteria for the IDPs who want to resume or start their own business.

Tags: #canadа #spanish #urcs

MORE ABOUT

11:53 17.03.2023
Leaders of Ukrainian, Swedish Red Cross discuss cooperation to help victims of war

Leaders of Ukrainian, Swedish Red Cross discuss cooperation to help victims of war

18:44 16.03.2023
URCS mobile teams provide advisory assistance in Cherkasy region communities

URCS mobile teams provide advisory assistance in Cherkasy region communities

17:15 14.03.2023
URCS helps rebuild war-damaged housing

URCS helps rebuild war-damaged housing

14:33 14.03.2023
URCS transfers medical equipment to Zakarpattia regional hospital

URCS transfers medical equipment to Zakarpattia regional hospital

15:47 11.03.2023
URCS hygiene centers in several regions popular among population

URCS hygiene centers in several regions popular among population

12:26 09.03.2023
URCS helps to evacuate over 300,000 people, of which over 230,000 evacuated by rapid response units during one year of full-scale war

URCS helps to evacuate over 300,000 people, of which over 230,000 evacuated by rapid response units during one year of full-scale war

10:56 08.03.2023
URCS mobile medical teams come to help residents of mountain villages in Chernivtsi region

URCS mobile medical teams come to help residents of mountain villages in Chernivtsi region

12:25 07.03.2023
URCS opens laundry in Mykolaiv region

URCS opens laundry in Mykolaiv region

12:42 04.03.2023
Center for Coordinating International Assistance, Reconstruction of Kyiv Region established - URCS

Center for Coordinating International Assistance, Reconstruction of Kyiv Region established - URCS

10:38 02.03.2023
URCS volunteers taking part in rescue operations in Zaporizhia after Russian missile attack on residential building

URCS volunteers taking part in rescue operations in Zaporizhia after Russian missile attack on residential building

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Key focus at HQ is fighting in Donbas

Zelenskyy: ICC decision is historic, with real perspective

Borrell: Putin's arrest warrant is only beginning of process of holding Russia accountable for crimes in Ukraine

ICC issues arrest warrant for Russian President Putin as suspect in illegal deportation of Ukrainian children

UN has no definition for 'ecocide' – UNEP Executive Director

LATEST

Ukraine's Defense Forces to be guarantor of delivering Putin to dock – Danilov

Zelenskyy: Key focus at HQ is fighting in Donbas

Zelenskyy: ICC decision is historic, with real perspective

Ukraine's Defense Ministry to establish unit of intl law

Borrell: Putin's arrest warrant is only beginning of process of holding Russia accountable for crimes in Ukraine

Govt approves draft agreement with Slovakia on transfer of 13 MiG-29s to Ukraine – PM

Fiercest battles take place near Kreminna, Torske, Bilohorivka, Spirne, epicenter of hostilities still in Bakhmut – Syrsky

Podoliak: ICC arrest warrant for Putin is beginning of Russia's end in its current form on world stage

Stefanchuk at meeting with Chinese ambassador: It's important that China doesn't help Russia bypass sanctions, limits trade with it

Peskov on ICC arrest warrant for Putin: We view it as outrageous, unacceptable

AD
AD
AD
AD