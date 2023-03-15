Facts

21:02 15.03.2023

Pentagon chief says after call with Shoigu that U.S. aircraft to continue flying 'wherever int'l law allows'

1 min read
Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said following a call with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu that the United States will continue performing flights "wherever international law allows."

"The United States will continue to fly and to operate wherever international law allows," he said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Great powers should set an example of transparency and communication, he said.

Russia should operate its aircraft "in a safe and professional manner," Austin said.

Tags: #russia #us #drone

