Arakhamia: Rada to create delegation headed by Stefanchuk to lobby in USA issue of providing Ukraine with F16 fighters

The Verkhovna Rada plans to form a parliamentary delegation headed by Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk, whose members, together with representatives of the Congress of the United States of America, will lobby at the Pentagon and U.S. State Department level for the provision of F16 fighter jets to Ukraine, said head of the Servant of the People faction David Arakhamia.

"We are working very hard with the United States Congress, because they, as parliamentarians, are now putting a lot of bipartisan pressure on the United States Administration to eventually provide us with F16 fighter jets ... We are now planning a parliamentary delegation in order to complete this pressure scenario and then finally get permission from the Pentagon, and the State Department regarding the provision of F16," he said on the air of the national telethon Yedyni Novyny#UArazom (United News #UAtogether) on Wednesday.

After that, according to him, there may be logistical delays associated with the need to prepare the airport infrastructure and conduct training for Ukrainian pilots.

In addition, Arakhamia clarified that usually parliamentary delegations include only representatives of different factions and groups, but in this case it is planned that it will be headed by Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk.