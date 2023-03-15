Facts

20:25 15.03.2023

Arakhamia: Rada to create delegation headed by Stefanchuk to lobby in USA issue of providing Ukraine with F16 fighters

2 min read
Arakhamia: Rada to create delegation headed by Stefanchuk to lobby in USA issue of providing Ukraine with F16 fighters

The Verkhovna Rada plans to form a parliamentary delegation headed by Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk, whose members, together with representatives of the Congress of the United States of America, will lobby at the Pentagon and U.S. State Department level for the provision of F16 fighter jets to Ukraine, said head of the Servant of the People faction David Arakhamia.

"We are working very hard with the United States Congress, because they, as parliamentarians, are now putting a lot of bipartisan pressure on the United States Administration to eventually provide us with F16 fighter jets ... We are now planning a parliamentary delegation in order to complete this pressure scenario and then finally get permission from the Pentagon, and the State Department regarding the provision of F16," he said on the air of the national telethon Yedyni Novyny#UArazom (United News #UAtogether) on Wednesday. 

After that, according to him, there may be logistical delays associated with the need to prepare the airport infrastructure and conduct training for Ukrainian pilots.

In addition, Arakhamia clarified that usually parliamentary delegations include only representatives of different factions and groups, but in this case it is planned that it will be headed by Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk. 

Tags: #usa #ukraine #parliament #fighters

MORE ABOUT

10:46 15.03.2023
Establishment of intl register under auspices of Council of Europe may become first step in comprehensive reparations for damage caused by Russia – Ukrainian, Icelandic FMs' statement

Establishment of intl register under auspices of Council of Europe may become first step in comprehensive reparations for damage caused by Russia – Ukrainian, Icelandic FMs' statement

20:43 13.03.2023
Ministry of Veterans Affairs, together with IOM and Germany, launches project on psychosocial support for veterans, their families for EUR4.8 mln

Ministry of Veterans Affairs, together with IOM and Germany, launches project on psychosocial support for veterans, their families for EUR4.8 mln

20:13 13.03.2023
Rada intends to immediately consider govt bill to increase state budget spending by UAH 537 bln - MP

Rada intends to immediately consider govt bill to increase state budget spending by UAH 537 bln - MP

18:14 13.03.2023
Fall of GDP in Ukraine accelerates to 31.4% in Q4 2022 – statistics

Fall of GDP in Ukraine accelerates to 31.4% in Q4 2022 – statistics

16:36 11.03.2023
Italian govt to hold conference on Ukraine recovery with participation of businesses – MFA

Italian govt to hold conference on Ukraine recovery with participation of businesses – MFA

20:49 10.03.2023
Norway to give Ukraine two NASAMS air defense systems

Norway to give Ukraine two NASAMS air defense systems

17:55 10.03.2023
Ukraine, Finland condemn Russia's irresponsible nuclear rhetoric, threats to use nuclear weapons are inadmissible – joint statement

Ukraine, Finland condemn Russia's irresponsible nuclear rhetoric, threats to use nuclear weapons are inadmissible – joint statement

15:56 10.03.2023
Zelenskyy on expectations from upcoming NATO summit: We'd like to have security guarantees on way, while we aren't yet in the Alliance

Zelenskyy on expectations from upcoming NATO summit: We'd like to have security guarantees on way, while we aren't yet in the Alliance

20:43 08.03.2023
Price to step down as State Dept Press Secretary

Price to step down as State Dept Press Secretary

20:20 08.03.2023
Temporary protection of Ukrainian refugees in EU may be extended until 2025 – EC

Temporary protection of Ukrainian refugees in EU may be extended until 2025 – EC

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy, Prytula, Podoliak leading in ranking of politicians, public figures trusted by Ukrainians – opinion poll

Zelenskyy dismisses Haidai, Hamaliy and Marchenko from posts of heads of state administrations

Nine countries promise to send over 150 Leopard tanks to Ukraine – Pentagon chief

UK Supreme Court sends $3 bln eurobonds case between Ukraine and Russia to full public trial, Ukraine considers it victory

AFU repulse over 90 attacks of invaders over day – General Staff

LATEST

Pentagon chief says after call with Shoigu that U.S. aircraft to continue flying 'wherever int'l law allows'

Zelenskyy, Prytula, Podoliak leading in ranking of politicians, public figures trusted by Ukrainians – opinion poll

Russia trying to find new red lines, set ultimatums

Commander-in-Chief of AFU Zaluzhny discusses situation on battlefield with Chief of Joint Staff of French Armed Forces, General Burkhard

Occupiers fighting with civilian population because of their own impotence - AFU General Staff

AFU General Staff: Ukrainian aviation carries out eight strikes on areas of concentration of Russian occupiers in past 24 hours

Kuleba: Russia must be removed from UN Security Council

Zelenskyy, US entrepreneur Lauren Powell discuss development of Ukrainian IT industry

Enemy inflicts three missile, 36 air strikes, mounts 23 MLRS attacks on Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

More than 17,000 Ukrainian doctors already have skills to provide assistance for mental disorders – Zelenska

AD
AD
AD
AD