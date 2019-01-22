Police register more than 120 incidents connected to elections

Since the beginning of the election campaign in Ukraine, police have recorded 124 reports of incidents related to elections, Interior Ministry Communications Director Artem Shevchenko has said.

Shevchenko said this is the total number of messages received by law enforcement officers, and not all of them are the basis for initiating criminal proceedings.

"For two of them, information was entered into Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations, and another is being investigated under Article 160 of Ukraine's Criminal Code (bribing voters, referendum participants). Some 46 administrative protocols have been compiled, 89 messages have been checked and 19 appeals reviewed," Shevchenko said.

Shevchenko said a special working group of the ministry is working on election campaign matters. He said the unit will respond promptly to election-related shenanigans.