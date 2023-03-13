Ukrainian aviation strike 10 places of invaders’ concentration in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

The aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces has carried out ten strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the Russian occupiers over the past day, according to operational information on the Russian invasion as of 18:00 of Monday, published on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The enemy continues to suffer losses. So, on the territory of Bilovodsk district hospital of the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region, 150 mercenaries of the so-called PMC Wagner were brought for treatment," the report says.