Ministry of Veterans Affairs, together with IOM and Germany, launches project on psychosocial support for veterans, their families for EUR4.8 mln

The Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine, in cooperation with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is launching a new joint project to strengthen support for Ukrainian war veterans and their families.

"It is aimed at increasing the stability of Ukraine through integration at the community level, strengthening psychosocial support for veterans and their families, attracting extrabudgetary funds for the development and implementation of veterans' programs, and strengthening the possibilities of veterans' policy in the regions," the ministry's press service said.

It is noted that the Path of Resilience project will be funded by the German government in the amount of EUR4.8 million and will be implemented during 2023-2024.

According to the report, the project will be implemented in two components.

In particular, the first one is aimed at developing the potential of the Ministry of Veterans, local authorities and veterans' organizations, and the second one is mental health and psychosocial support.

"The Path of Resilience project is important and necessary. It has a special focus on working with non-governmental veteran organizations, local authorities, as well as on attracting non-budgetary funds - they are necessary for the development and implementation of modern effective programs that will help our soldiers and their families successfully integrate into peaceful life," the Ministry of Veterans emphasizes.