MFA categorically refutes insinuations of Georgian authorities on alleged preparation by Ukraine of coup in Georgia, dragging it into war with Russia

The Foreign Ministry of Ukraine categorically refutes the insinuations of the Georgian authorities about Ukraine's alleged preparation of a coup in Georgia and drawing it into a war with Russia, and believes that the statements of Georgian politicians will not be able to shake the strong relations between the Ukrainian and Georgian peoples, Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko has said.

"Over the past few days, the Prime Minister and the leadership of the Georgian parliament have made a number of statements that are unfriendly to Ukraine. Almost verbatim repeating the theses of Russian propaganda, representatives of the Georgian authorities accused Ukraine of preparing a coup in Georgia, dragging it into a war with Russia, and sending forces to foment a civil war. We categorically reject such insinuations that have nothing to do with reality," Nikolenko said on Facebook on Monday.

The Foreign Ministry said "the Georgian authorities are looking for an enemy in the wrong place," however, they expressed confidence that the statements of Georgian politicians would not be able to shake the strong friendship between the Ukrainian and Georgian peoples.

"We highly appreciate the support of Georgians at a time when Ukrainians are fighting for their independence. For its part, Ukraine has been and will remain a friend of the Georgian people, to whom we wish not to stop in the development of the European future," the spokesman said.

Earlier, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukrainian politicians "to refrain from interfering in the internal affairs of his country."