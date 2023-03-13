Facts

12:40 13.03.2023

Situation around Bakhmut remains difficult – Syrsky

1 min read
Situation around Bakhmut remains difficult – Syrsky

The situation around Bakhmut remains difficult, Commander of the Land Forces, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrsky has said.

"Wagner's assault detachments are advancing from several directions, trying to break through the defenses of our troops and advance to the central regions of the city," the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on Telegram channel, citing Syrsky.

"In the course of tough battles, our defenders inflict significant losses on the enemy. All enemy attempts to capture the city are repulsed by artillery, tanks, and other fire weapons," the commander of the Ground Forces said.

Tags: #bakhmut

MORE ABOUT

09:52 13.03.2023
Zelenskyy: Over 1,100 Russian soldiers killed near Bakhmut since March 6

Zelenskyy: Over 1,100 Russian soldiers killed near Bakhmut since March 6

15:37 11.03.2023
Syrsky continues to work in Bakhmut – Ukrainian Ground Forces

Syrsky continues to work in Bakhmut – Ukrainian Ground Forces

12:22 11.03.2023
Eastern part of Bakhmut taken by occupiers open for shelling by Ukrainian defense forces – UK intelligence

Eastern part of Bakhmut taken by occupiers open for shelling by Ukrainian defense forces – UK intelligence

21:04 08.03.2023
Maliar: Destruction of huge number of enemy personnel, equipment in area of Bakhmut for so many months is victory

Maliar: Destruction of huge number of enemy personnel, equipment in area of Bakhmut for so many months is victory

16:07 08.03.2023
NATO Secretary General: We cannot rule out that Bakhmut may fall in coming days

NATO Secretary General: We cannot rule out that Bakhmut may fall in coming days

10:12 08.03.2023
Zelenskyy: If Russia control of Bakhmut could mean 'open road' to capture key cities in eastern Ukraine

Zelenskyy: If Russia control of Bakhmut could mean 'open road' to capture key cities in eastern Ukraine

09:55 07.03.2023
Strengthening defense of Bakhmut unanimously supported by HQ – Zelenskyy

Strengthening defense of Bakhmut unanimously supported by HQ – Zelenskyy

17:25 06.03.2023
Commander of AFU Ground Forces visits units defending Bakhmut

Commander of AFU Ground Forces visits units defending Bakhmut

14:59 06.03.2023
Army leadership advocates continuation of defensive operation in Bakhmut – HQ meeting

Army leadership advocates continuation of defensive operation in Bakhmut – HQ meeting

12:29 04.03.2023
Pressure on Bakhmut defense intensifies, two important bridges destroyed in city - British intelligence

Pressure on Bakhmut defense intensifies, two important bridges destroyed in city - British intelligence

AD

HOT NEWS

Brigadier General Krasylnykov appointed commander of operational command Pivnich – Defense Ministry

Xi Jinping plans to talk with Zelenskyy after visit to Moscow – media

In Znob-Novhorodske, Sumy region, one killed, four injured by missile attack

MFA categorically refutes insinuations of Georgian authorities on alleged preparation by Ukraine of coup in Georgia, dragging it into war with Russia

Head of Shevchenko Prize Committee Makarov resigns

LATEST

Brigadier General Krasylnykov appointed commander of operational command Pivnich – Defense Ministry

Chisinau confirms Moldovan citizenship of AFU fighter Matsiyevsky shot by Russians

Xi Jinping plans to talk with Zelenskyy after visit to Moscow – media

In Znob-Novhorodske, Sumy region, one killed, four injured by missile attack

MFA categorically refutes insinuations of Georgian authorities on alleged preparation by Ukraine of coup in Georgia, dragging it into war with Russia

Zelenskyy urges to actively change conventional bulbs to LED ones

SBU confirms identity of Hero shot after phrase 'Glory to Ukraine'

Luxembourg sends 14 armored ambulances to Ukraine – embassy

Head of Shevchenko Prize Committee Makarov resigns

Two people killed, three wounded, including child in shelling of Kutsurub community – local authorities

AD
AD
AD
AD