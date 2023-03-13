Situation around Bakhmut remains difficult – Syrsky

The situation around Bakhmut remains difficult, Commander of the Land Forces, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrsky has said.

"Wagner's assault detachments are advancing from several directions, trying to break through the defenses of our troops and advance to the central regions of the city," the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on Telegram channel, citing Syrsky.

"In the course of tough battles, our defenders inflict significant losses on the enemy. All enemy attempts to capture the city are repulsed by artillery, tanks, and other fire weapons," the commander of the Ground Forces said.