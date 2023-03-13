Zelenskyy: Over 1,100 Russian soldiers killed near Bakhmut since March 6

More than 1,100 Russian soldiers were killed near Bakhmut in less than one week, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address on Sunday, March 12.

"In less than one week, since March 6, more than 1,100 enemy soldiers were destroyed in Bakhmut direction alone – these are irretrievable losses for Russia, losses right there, near Bakhmut," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, at least 1,500 enemy sanitary losses can be added to this figure, "these are injuries that are incompatible for them with continued fighting."

"Moreover, dozens of units of enemy equipment were destroyed. In addition, burned Russian ammunition depots – more than ten," he said.