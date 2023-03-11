Eastern part of Bakhmut taken by occupiers open for shelling by Ukrainian defense forces – UK intelligence

The eastern part of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, left by the Ukrainian defense forces and taken by the Russian occupiers, particularly, the fighters of the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC), is still open for shelling by the Ukrainian forces, the Defense Intelligence said on Twitter of the UK Ministry of Defense on Saturday.

"In the town centre, the Bakhmutka River now marks the front line. Ukrainian forces hold the west of the town and have demolished key bridges over the river, which runs through north-south through a strip of open ground 200m-800m wide, between built up areas. With Ukrainian units able to fire from fortified buildings to the west, this area has become a killing zone, likely making it highly challenging for Wagner forces attempting to continue their frontal assault westwards," it said.

However, the Ukrainian force and their supply lines to the west remain vulnerable to the continued Russian attempts to outflank the defenders from the north and south, the UK intelligence said.