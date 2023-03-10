Norway to give Ukraine two NASAMS air defense systems

The Norwegian authorities, in cooperation with the United States, will send two NASAMS air defense systems to Ukraine, Norwegian Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram said during a visit to Kyiv on Friday.

"Ukraine has a critical need to defend itself against missile attacks, and Norway will assist," Norwegian media said, citing the minister.

Norway will also train Ukrainian personnel in the maintenance and operation of the system. The Minister also said that earlier Oslo helped the United States with the supply of U.S. NASAMS systems to Ukraine.

Last October, it was reported the United States handed over two NASAMS systems to Ukraine. In addition, Canada last November announced the allocation of military assistance to Ukraine in the amount of $500 million, and a significant part of these funds went to the purchase of one unit of NASAMS and missiles for Ukraine.

In December, it became known that the United States, along with NATO allies, were negotiating with several countries in the Middle East to move NASAMS to Ukraine. According to CEO of Raytheon Co. Gregory J. Hayes, the task is to send air defense systems to Kyiv within three to six months, and then the United States will have to send new NASAMS to the Middle East in return over the next 24 months.