UAE dispatches plane with humanitarian aid to Ukraine under support program

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) dispatched a plane with humanitarian aid to Ukraine for residents of Kherson and Mykolaiv regions as part of a support program, the Economy Ministry of Ukraine has said.

"The cargo is intended for residents of Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, people in this region will receive warm clothes and hygiene products," the ministry's press service told Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.

"I would like to thank the United Arab Emirates on behalf of all Ukraine for their help in this difficult time. This is an important support for many people who, after the liberation of territories from the invaders, need warmth and other vital things," the ministry's press service said, citing First Deputy Prime Minister, Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

According to her, the team of the State Property Fund of Ukraine will deal with the distribution of aid to recipients.

Earlier it was reported that as part of a $100 million assistance program, the UAE had already sent 2,500 generators to Ukraine, which were delivered to ten of the most affected areas in the East and South.