Facts

19:45 10.03.2023

UAE dispatches plane with humanitarian aid to Ukraine under support program

1 min read
UAE dispatches plane with humanitarian aid to Ukraine under support program

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) dispatched a plane with humanitarian aid to Ukraine for residents of Kherson and Mykolaiv regions as part of a support program, the Economy Ministry of Ukraine has said.

"The cargo is intended for residents of Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, people in this region will receive warm clothes and hygiene products," the ministry's press service told Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.

"I would like to thank the United Arab Emirates on behalf of all Ukraine for their help in this difficult time. This is an important support for many people who, after the liberation of territories from the invaders, need warmth and other vital things," the ministry's press service said, citing First Deputy Prime Minister, Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

According to her, the team of the State Property Fund of Ukraine will deal with the distribution of aid to recipients.

Earlier it was reported that as part of a $100 million assistance program, the UAE had already sent 2,500 generators to Ukraine, which were delivered to ten of the most affected areas in the East and South.

Tags: #uae #aid

MORE ABOUT

10:28 27.02.2023
Estonian Defense Minister announces new aid package for Ukraine

Estonian Defense Minister announces new aid package for Ukraine

13:11 20.02.2023
Biden in Kyiv announces his intention to allocate $500 mln in aid to Ukraine: shells, howitzers, Javelin complexes

Biden in Kyiv announces his intention to allocate $500 mln in aid to Ukraine: shells, howitzers, Javelin complexes

13:20 17.02.2023
Veterans disabled as result of war to receive financial assistance – URCS

Veterans disabled as result of war to receive financial assistance – URCS

12:48 02.02.2023
EU to announce further EUR 400 mln aid package to Ukraine to support reforms

EU to announce further EUR 400 mln aid package to Ukraine to support reforms

19:05 01.02.2023
URCS mobile medical teams help residents of remote settlements in Vinnytsia region

URCS mobile medical teams help residents of remote settlements in Vinnytsia region

15:27 27.01.2023
Belgium allocates largest military aid package for Ukraine to date – PM

Belgium allocates largest military aid package for Ukraine to date – PM

09:57 17.01.2023
EU macro-financial aid to Ukraine in 2023 tied to implementation of 20 points – media

EU macro-financial aid to Ukraine in 2023 tied to implementation of 20 points – media

20:22 09.01.2023
UK intends to reach or exceed last year's level of military aid to Ukraine in 2023 – Defense Ministry

UK intends to reach or exceed last year's level of military aid to Ukraine in 2023 – Defense Ministry

08:57 07.01.2023
USA allocates $3 bln military aid package to Ukraine – White House

USA allocates $3 bln military aid package to Ukraine – White House

19:43 28.12.2022
URCS helped population in occupied territories, didn't cooperate with occupiers –representative of organization

URCS helped population in occupied territories, didn't cooperate with occupiers –representative of organization

AD

HOT NEWS

Power supply in Kharkiv region restored for most consumers – Zelenskyy

Ukraine starts negotiations with Norway on organization of pilot training – Zelenskyy

Situation in Bakhmut, opportunities to strengthen Ukrainian positions there discussed at HQ meeting

Two civilians killed, three wounded in enemy shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region on Fri – local authorities

Ukraine, Finland condemn Russia's irresponsible nuclear rhetoric, threats to use nuclear weapons are inadmissible – joint statement

LATEST

Power supply in Kharkiv region restored for most consumers – Zelenskyy

Stefanishyna: Best response to Russian aggression, except winning on battlefield, to be formation of strong European agenda, where Ukraine should be leader

Norway to give Ukraine two NASAMS air defense systems

Ukraine starts negotiations with Norway on organization of pilot training – Zelenskyy

Situation in Bakhmut, opportunities to strengthen Ukrainian positions there discussed at HQ meeting

USA hands over to Ukraine cultural heritage items seized during attempt to smuggle them from Russia

Fugitive President Yanukovych to be tried in absentia in Ukraine for illegal crossing of state border – PGO

Two civilians killed, three wounded in enemy shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region on Fri – local authorities

Ukrainian MFA urges intl community to condemn verdict of occupation 'court' on Ukrainian human rights activist Maksym Butkevych

Striuk: Several employees of Severodonetsk city administration work for enemy

AD
AD
AD
AD