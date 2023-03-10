Metinvest sends communication equipment, chargers worth UAH 20 mln to Ukrainian defenders

The mining and metallurgical group Metinvest within the military initiative Rinat Akhmetov's Steel Front handed over to the soldiers of the third separate assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine equipment for building communication networks, special equipment for armored personnel carriers and charging stations with a total value of more than UAH 20 million.

According to the company's press release, Metinvest sent the defenders the equipment needed to build communication networks: 100 command radios, 100 car radios, more than 200 antennas, routers and repeaters. More than 100 EcoFlow charging stations and special communication equipment for armored personnel carriers were also handed over to the defenders.

Since February 24, 2022, Metinvest has sent more than UAH 3.1 billion to help the country, of which more than UAH 1.6 billion goes to military projects of the Steel Front. As part of this initiative, the company donated 1,200 drones, nearly 1,700 thermal imagers, 321 vehicles, including ambulances, more than 150,000 bulletproof vests and 25,000 helmets to the defenders.

Metinvest is a vertically integrated group of mining and metallurgical enterprises. Its enterprises are located in Ukraine - in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions, as well as in European countries.