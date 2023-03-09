Facts

09:29 09.03.2023

Kinzhal-type missile hit infrastructure facility in Kyiv – local authorities

1 min read
Kinzhal-type missile hit infrastructure facility in Kyiv – local authorities

On Thursday night, the enemy carried out a massive missile attack, according to preliminary information, an aeroballistic missile of the Kinzhal type hit an infrastructure facility in Kyiv.

"(...) the rashists have released almost all types of their air weapons - from Shahed loitering ammunition to almost all cruise missiles. Thanks to the work of our air defense, attacks by cruise missiles and UAVs on the capital are not allowed. But, unfortunately, an aeroballistic missile type 'Kinzhal' (preliminary information) hit the infrastructure object," the administration said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

All services are on site. The elimination of the consequences continues. There are partial emergency blackouts in the capital.

Tags: #kyiv #missiles

