16:49 08.03.2023

Germany provides Ukraine with two more Gepard guns

Germany has delivered another batch of military assistance to Ukraine, including two Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, according to the information published on the website of the German government.

Germany also sent to Ukraine circa 6.000 rounds of ammunition. The latest supply rises the total number of Gepard guns delivered to Ukraine to 34.

The package of assistance also includes two border protection vehicles (total: 122) and six mobile antenna mast systems (total: 30).

In addition, 13 bridge-laying tanks Beaver (total: 20) and 500 pistols SFP9 are being prepared for transportation or have been transferred to Ukraine.

