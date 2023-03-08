Ukraine needs million artillery shells ASAP – Reznikov

Ukraine needs a million artillery shells, which is likely to require about EUR 4 billion, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said at an informal meeting with EU defense ministers in Sweden.

"I will discuss our priorities with my partners, the EU defense ministers. And again, the number one priority is air defense systems, as well as ammunition, ammunition and once again ammunition. Therefore, I support the initiative of the Minister of Defense of Estonia Hanno Pevkur on 1 million 155mm caliber shells. Also infantry fighting vehicles for the 'iron fist,' more tanks like Leopard, and we will be ready for a counteroffensive," Reznikov said upon arrival at an informal meeting of defense ministers in Stockholm.

He said "time saves lives," so decisions should be made as soon as possible.

"We need a million artillery shells. This will probably require about EUR 4 billion," the minister said, answering journalists' questions.