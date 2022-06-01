Facts

09:20 01.06.2022

In Dnipropetrovsk region, enemy artillery again fires on Zelenodolsk community

In Dnipropetrovsk region, enemy artillery again fires on Zelenodolsk community

In Dnipropetrovsk region, the enemy fired artillery at Zelenodolsk community, there were no casualties, head of the regional military administration Valentyn Riznychenko said.

"7.38. Night without alarms, but with shelling. The enemy again hit the Zelenodolsk community from artillery. People were not injured," Riznychenko wrote on Facebook.

He noted that electricians in Shyrokivska community are repairing a line damaged on Tuesday by a mortar attack in one of the community's villages.

Tags: #artillery_shell #dnipropetrovsk_region
