Denmark, Norway sign agreement on transfer of 8,000 artillery shells to Ukraine

Denmark and Norway have signed an agreement on the supply of 8,000 155mm artillery shells to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Danish Ministry of Defense said on Monday, April 3.

Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said Ukrainians are still in dire need of ammunition for their struggle for freedom against Russia. He said that together with other EU and NATO countries, Denmark is preparing various military assistance. The Minister said the cooperation of Denmark with Norway is an important example of that.

It is noted that the ammunition, the transfer of which is provided for by the agreement, can be used in Danish CAESAR artillery pieces, the decision to transfer which to Ukraine was made by the Danish Parliament at the beginning of the year. It is expected that guns and shells will be handed over together.