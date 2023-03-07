Facts

20:10 07.03.2023

Cabinet approves mechanism of forced evacuation of children with one of parents from zones of active hostilities

1 min read
 The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a mechanism for the forced evacuation of children with one parent from active combat zones.

"The basis for mandatory evacuation is now the decision of the regional military administrations, agreed with the military command and Coordination Headquarters on the issues of mandatory evacuation of the population," the press service of the Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories said.

It is noted that the mandatory evacuation of children will be forcibly carried out accompanied by one of the parents, a person replacing them or another legal representative.

"Children who find themselves in a combat zone cannot take care of themselves. Therefore, all responsibility for them lies with adults. The refusal of parents or guardians to evacuate the child is not allowed. After all, we are talking about his life," the ministry said.

