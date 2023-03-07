Facts

19:25 07.03.2023

Ukraine remembers everyone kept in Russian captivity – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Ukraine remembers everyone kept in Russian captivity – Zelenskyy

Ukraine remembers every military and civilian who are in Russian captivity, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Just like about every corner of our country that is under occupation, we remember about every one of our people who is being kept in Russian captivity. We will release everyone," Zelenskyy said in a video message released on Tuesday.

At the same time, he thanked all Ukrainian soldiers on the front line who realize how important it is to replenish the exchange fund for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy also thanked all those involved from government departments for the return home of 130 soldiers from Russian captivity, among whom were privates and sergeants.

Tags: #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

09:55 07.03.2023
Strengthening defense of Bakhmut unanimously supported by HQ – Zelenskyy

Strengthening defense of Bakhmut unanimously supported by HQ – Zelenskyy

09:13 07.03.2023
We to find murderers of Ukrainian soldier – Zelenskyy

We to find murderers of Ukrainian soldier – Zelenskyy

14:22 04.03.2023
Zelenskyy meets with European Parliament head Metsola in Lviv

Zelenskyy meets with European Parliament head Metsola in Lviv

20:53 03.03.2023
Putin, his accomplices should receive legal sentences – Zelenskyy at conference in Lviv

Putin, his accomplices should receive legal sentences – Zelenskyy at conference in Lviv

13:14 03.03.2023
Ukrainian, Latvian Presidents lay wreaths at military cemetery in Lviv

Ukrainian, Latvian Presidents lay wreaths at military cemetery in Lviv

10:00 03.03.2023
Ukraine resumes high-level contacts with Brazil – Zelenskyy

Ukraine resumes high-level contacts with Brazil – Zelenskyy

09:32 03.03.2023
Zelenskyy following HQ meeting: We to give military, legal response on brutal Russian missile attack on Zaporizhia

Zelenskyy following HQ meeting: We to give military, legal response on brutal Russian missile attack on Zaporizhia

10:25 01.03.2023
Top Russian leadership to face legal consequences of genocide against Ukrainians – Zelenskyy

Top Russian leadership to face legal consequences of genocide against Ukrainians – Zelenskyy

09:29 01.03.2023
Zelenskyy invites OECD to join work to leverage Russian assets to compensate Ukraine for damage

Zelenskyy invites OECD to join work to leverage Russian assets to compensate Ukraine for damage

09:28 01.03.2023
Zelenskyy: Russia does not count people sent to assault Ukrainian positions in Bakhmut

Zelenskyy: Russia does not count people sent to assault Ukrainian positions in Bakhmut

AD

HOT NEWS

NBU revokes license of Ibox Bank due to poker tournament, improper financial monitoring

Ukrainian MFA categorically refutes Lukashenko's insinuations about alleged involvement of Ukrainian side in events at Machulishchy airfield

Ukraine returns 130 people as part of another prisoner swap with Russia – Yermak

Guterres to discuss grain deal in Ukraine – media

Poland to send 10 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine this week – defense minister

LATEST

Preparatory work underway in Russia for Minsk-3 – Danilov

Head of Tajikistan discusses economic reform support for energy sector with World Bank vice president

Hungarian Defense Ministry trains Ukrainian combat medics – media

Cherevaty: Main task of our forces in Bakhmut is to wear down enemy's military capability, deplete its combat potential

NBU revokes license of Ibox Bank due to poker tournament, improper financial monitoring

U.S. Embassy in Georgia calls consideration of foreign agent bills 'dark day' for Georgian democracy

Cabinet approves mechanism of forced evacuation of children with one of parents from zones of active hostilities

Law enforcement officers report suspicion to Russian military, who tortured civilians of Kherson region

Borrell describes sentences to Belarusian opposition activists as absurd

Ukrainian MFA categorically refutes Lukashenko's insinuations about alleged involvement of Ukrainian side in events at Machulishchy airfield

AD
AD
AD
AD