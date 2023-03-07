Ukraine remembers everyone kept in Russian captivity – Zelenskyy

Ukraine remembers every military and civilian who are in Russian captivity, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Just like about every corner of our country that is under occupation, we remember about every one of our people who is being kept in Russian captivity. We will release everyone," Zelenskyy said in a video message released on Tuesday.

At the same time, he thanked all Ukrainian soldiers on the front line who realize how important it is to replenish the exchange fund for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy also thanked all those involved from government departments for the return home of 130 soldiers from Russian captivity, among whom were privates and sergeants.