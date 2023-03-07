Facts

16:53 07.03.2023

Podoliak: Attack on A-50 aircraft is an anti-terrorist act

1 min read
Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak has said in response to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's statement that definitions should be clarified.

"A terrorist attack is when rockets are fired at Ukrainian cities from the territory of Belarus. Sabotage is when subversive groups enter from the Belarusian border. The attack on the A-50 is an anti-terrorist act carried out, by the way, by local partisans," he said on Twitter on Tuesday.

Earlier, Lukashenko said that the attack on the A-50 aircraft on the Machulishchy air base was "a terror act."

