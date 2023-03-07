Facts

12:53 07.03.2023

AFU Ground Forces: According to initial data, Ukrainian soldier being shot on video is Tymofiy Shadura

AFU Ground Forces: According to initial data, Ukrainian soldier being shot on video is Tymofiy Shadura

According to preliminary data, a Ukrainian prisoner of war from the 30th separate mechanized brigade, Tymofiy Mykolayovych Shadura, was shot on video, the command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"Yesterday, a video recording of the execution of a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who was executed by the Russian invaders after his words 'Slava Ukraini (Glory to Ukraine!' was published on social networks and the media. According to preliminary data, a serviceman of the 30th separate mechanized brigade, Tymofiy Mykolayovych Shadura, was killed," the command said on the Telegram channel.

Shadura has been considered missing since February 3, 2023 after military operations near the town of Bakhmut.

The body of a serviceman is in the temporarily occupied territory. The final confirmation of the identity can be established after the return of the body and the appropriate examinations.

"The command of the 30th separate mechanized brigade and the brothers of the Hero express their sincere condolences to his family and friends. Revenge for our Hero will be inevitable. Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the Heroes!" the military said.

