Facts

09:13 07.03.2023

We to find murderers of Ukrainian soldier – Zelenskyy

1 min read
We to find murderers of Ukrainian soldier – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the murderers of the Ukrainian prisoner of war would be found.

"Today, a video has emerged of the occupiers brutally killing a warrior who bravely said to their faces: 'Slava Ukraini (Glory to Ukraine)!' I want us all to respond to his words together, in unity: 'Heroiu Slava (Glory to the Hero)! Heroiam Slava (Glory to Heroes)! Slava Ukraini (Glory to Ukraine)!" And we will find the murderers," he said in a video address on Monday.

"Due to our unity, due to our determination, due to the fact that we value the whole of Ukraine and every Ukrainian, we know exactly the outcome of this war. We have known it since the first days of the war. In Ukraine, we will always hear: 'Slava Ukraini (Glory to Ukraine)!' and answer: 'Heroiam Slava (Glory to Heroes)!" Zelenskyy said.

"It will always be like that. Ukraine will not forget the feat of each and every one whose lives gave freedom to Ukraine forever," the president said.

Tags: #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

09:55 07.03.2023
Strengthening defense of Bakhmut unanimously supported by HQ – Zelenskyy

Strengthening defense of Bakhmut unanimously supported by HQ – Zelenskyy

14:22 04.03.2023
Zelenskyy meets with European Parliament head Metsola in Lviv

Zelenskyy meets with European Parliament head Metsola in Lviv

20:53 03.03.2023
Putin, his accomplices should receive legal sentences – Zelenskyy at conference in Lviv

Putin, his accomplices should receive legal sentences – Zelenskyy at conference in Lviv

13:14 03.03.2023
Ukrainian, Latvian Presidents lay wreaths at military cemetery in Lviv

Ukrainian, Latvian Presidents lay wreaths at military cemetery in Lviv

10:00 03.03.2023
Ukraine resumes high-level contacts with Brazil – Zelenskyy

Ukraine resumes high-level contacts with Brazil – Zelenskyy

09:32 03.03.2023
Zelenskyy following HQ meeting: We to give military, legal response on brutal Russian missile attack on Zaporizhia

Zelenskyy following HQ meeting: We to give military, legal response on brutal Russian missile attack on Zaporizhia

10:25 01.03.2023
Top Russian leadership to face legal consequences of genocide against Ukrainians – Zelenskyy

Top Russian leadership to face legal consequences of genocide against Ukrainians – Zelenskyy

09:29 01.03.2023
Zelenskyy invites OECD to join work to leverage Russian assets to compensate Ukraine for damage

Zelenskyy invites OECD to join work to leverage Russian assets to compensate Ukraine for damage

09:28 01.03.2023
Zelenskyy: Russia does not count people sent to assault Ukrainian positions in Bakhmut

Zelenskyy: Russia does not count people sent to assault Ukrainian positions in Bakhmut

18:48 28.02.2023
U.S. business has every opportunity to take leadership position in restoring Ukraine's economy and infrastructure now – Zelenskyy

U.S. business has every opportunity to take leadership position in restoring Ukraine's economy and infrastructure now – Zelenskyy

AD

HOT NEWS

Strengthening defense of Bakhmut unanimously supported by HQ – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy dismisses employees in central, two regional SBU depts, appoints new head of SBU in Sumy region – decrees

Law enforcement officers launch investigation into shooting of unarmed Ukrainian POW by Russians – Prosecutor General

Some 307 Ukrainian children returned to Ukraine from temporarily occupied territories, Russian Federation – Ombudsman

Dpty head of Odesa Military Administration Tkachuk detained, head of Administration Marchenko announces continuation of fight against illegal activities of persons regardless of position they hold

LATEST

Ten Ukrainian pilots may arrive in USA to improve their combat aircraft control skills – media

EU defense ministers to listen to Reznikov about development of situation, discuss how to speed up supply of ammunition

Over 100 opposition activists in Moldova attend rally against changing name 'Moldovan language' to 'Romanian language'

Zelenskyy dismisses employees in central, two regional SBU depts, appoints new head of SBU in Sumy region – decrees

Law enforcement officers launch investigation into shooting of unarmed Ukrainian POW by Russians – Prosecutor General

Some 307 Ukrainian children returned to Ukraine from temporarily occupied territories, Russian Federation – Ombudsman

Dpty head of Odesa Military Administration Tkachuk detained, head of Administration Marchenko announces continuation of fight against illegal activities of persons regardless of position they hold

Lithuanian Defense Minister announces new package of military assistance to Kyiv

Commander of AFU Ground Forces visits units defending Bakhmut

Yermak on video of murder of Ukrainian prisoner: Russia cultivates war crimes, whitewashing myths about ‘Nazis’

AD
AD
AD
AD