We to find murderers of Ukrainian soldier – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the murderers of the Ukrainian prisoner of war would be found.

"Today, a video has emerged of the occupiers brutally killing a warrior who bravely said to their faces: 'Slava Ukraini (Glory to Ukraine)!' I want us all to respond to his words together, in unity: 'Heroiu Slava (Glory to the Hero)! Heroiam Slava (Glory to Heroes)! Slava Ukraini (Glory to Ukraine)!" And we will find the murderers," he said in a video address on Monday.

"Due to our unity, due to our determination, due to the fact that we value the whole of Ukraine and every Ukrainian, we know exactly the outcome of this war. We have known it since the first days of the war. In Ukraine, we will always hear: 'Slava Ukraini (Glory to Ukraine)!' and answer: 'Heroiam Slava (Glory to Heroes)!" Zelenskyy said.

"It will always be like that. Ukraine will not forget the feat of each and every one whose lives gave freedom to Ukraine forever," the president said.