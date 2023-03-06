Facts

14:59 06.03.2023

Army leadership advocates continuation of defensive operation in Bakhmut – HQ meeting

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a regular meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on Monday, during which the leadership of the Ukrainian army called for the continuation of the defensive operation in Bakhmut.

According to the presidential press service, the Headquarters' participants reviewed the situation in Bakhmut in detail.

In particular, assessing the course of the defensive operation, Zelenskyy asked the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny and the commander of Khortytsia operational-strategic group of troops Oleksandr Syrsky regarding further actions in Bakhmut direction. They spoke in favor of continuing the defensive operation and further strengthening the Ukrainian positions in Bakhmut.

The commanders of the operational-strategic groupings of troops also reported on the situation in the main directions of the frontline.

In addition, the Headquarters' meeting discussed the supply of weapons and equipment and their distribution in operational areas.

The meeting was attended by: Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, Head of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov; Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal; Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov; commanders of military branches and operational areas. Members of the government, heads of law enforcement agencies and law enforcement agencies joined the meeting of the Headquarters.

